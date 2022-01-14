Roundup: Wapakoneta tops Shawnee

Wapakonet’a Kaden Siefring puts up a shot against Shawnee’s Ja’Mari Johnson during Friday night’s game at Wapakoneta. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — The host Redskins knocked Shawnee from the Western Buckeye League unbeaten ranks with a 67-50 boys high school basketball victory Friday night.

Kaden Siefring (24), Zach Rogers (19) and Jackson Courter (13) each scored in double digits for Wapak (5-6, 1-3 WBL). Austin Miller had 14 points and Ja’Mari Johnson and Brady Wheeler scored 11 and 10 respectively for Shawnee (9-3, 3-1 WBL)

Perry coach resigns

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Perry athletic department confirmed Friday that first-year boys high school varsity basketball coach Clay Tucker has resigned.

“Perry wishes Clay the best in all his future endeavors,” a news release said. “This will be the only announcement from the district. Our focus will be on supporting our players.

“Assistant Mark Hoersten will lead the program for the remainder of the season.”

The Commodores were 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northwest Central Conference entering Friday night’s JV and varsity home games against Upper Scioto Valley, which were postponed due to COVID-19. A new date for the games has not been announced. Perry’s next scheduled game is Tuesday at Minster.

Lima Senior 51, Findlay 48

FINDLAY — Camren Miles had 11 points and Anthony Mosley and Brent Moss each scored nine for the Spartans who improved to 9-1 overall and 8-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Trojans fell to 8-4 on the season and 4-4 in the TRAC.

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Bath 44

BATH TOWNSHIP — Carson Fuka (18), Colin White (17) and Eli Schmenk (11) each scored in double digits for O-G (9-1, 4-0 WBL). Britton Hall had 16 points and Cole Craddock and Jonah Wauben each scored eight for Bath (2-10, 1-3 WBL)

Continental 52, Fort Jennings 43

CONTINENTAL — Andrew Hoeffel had 21 points and Wyatt Davis scored 11 for Continental (4-10, 1-2 Putnam County League). Jarron Swick had 22 points and Jon Grote scored eight for Fort Jennings (2-11, 0-3 PCL).

Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 33

DELPHOS — Levi Rode and Caden Carder each had 11 points for Jefferson (3-9, 1-2 Northwest Conference). Carter Conley had nine points and Jaden Leal and Ethan Murphy each scored six for Ada (4-9, 0-4 NWC).

Parkway 46, Delphos St. John’s 42

DELPHOS — Gabe Schaaf (15), Trent Rollins (12) and Caden Slusher (10) each scored in double digits for Parkway (4-10, 2-2 Midwest Athletic Conference). JJ Bonifas had 12 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored 11 for DSJ (5-7, 2-2 MAC).

Celina 44, Elida 41

ELIDA — Josh Rasawehr had 15 points and Dylan Feister scored nine for Celina (5-8, 2-2 WBL). Jackson Covault had 12 points and X’zorian Island scored nine for Elida (3-9, 0-4 WBL).

Elgin 75, Hardin Northern 37

MARION — Nevin Robson had 19 points and Preston Wykes scored eight for Hardin Northern (7-5, 1-2 Northwest Central Conference).

Ottoville 65, Miller City 44

OTTOVILLE — William Miller had 23 points and Carter Schnipke and Kellen Schlogbaun each scored 12 for Ottoville (8-6, 1-2 PCL). Austin Ruhe had 17 points and Thomas Weis scored nine for Miller City (8-6, 1-3 PCL).

New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45

NEW BREMEN — Trevor Bergman had 12 points and Reece Busse scored 11 for New Bremen (10-2, 4-0 MAC). Tyler Schwieterman had 12 points and Marcel Blasingame scored 10 for Coldwater (1-9, 1-3 MAC).

Versailles 55, St. Henry 48

ST. HENRY — Bennett Gels had 12 points and Sam Koesters scored 10 for St. Henry (7-4, 1-2 MAC).

Crestview 67, Allen East 58

HARROD — Crestiview moved to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in the NWC while Allen East fell to 6-5 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.

Marion Local 43, Fort Recovery 35

MARIA STEIN — The Flyers improved to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the MAC while Fort Recovery went to 8-4 on the season and 2-2 in the conference.

Defiance 63, Kenton 38

DEFIANCE — The Wildcats fell to 3-8 on the season and 2-2 in the WBL.

Columbus Grove 63, Lincolnview 45

COLUMBUS GROVE — Trey Sautter had 29 points. Brayden Bellman produced 11 rebounds seven blocked shots, Jacksen Schroeder contributed nine points and seven rebounds and Bo Birnesser finished with seven rebounds and three steals for CG. Landon Price had 14 points and Garrett Richardson scored nine for Lincolnview. The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 on the season and 2-2 in the NWC while Lincolnview is 2-10 overall and 0-3 in the NWC.

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 45

VANLUE — P-G is 9-3 on the season and 5-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference.

Ridgemont 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

MOUNT VICTORY — Ridgemont moved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the NWCC while W-G is 3-8 on the season and 0-3 in the NWCC.

