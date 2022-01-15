Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.”

The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told Men’s Health in November 2020. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

In fact, the New York native recalled thinking, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude,” as soon as he met the Aquaman star.

To celebrate their close-knit bond, Momoa and Lenny even sport a pair of matching rings.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote via Instagram in December 2018. “Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

Despite their split, the “Fly Away” musician and Bonet remained close as coparents.

“There’s no explanation for it. We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” the musician told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 about raising the Big Little Lies alum with his ex. “My life with Lisa helped to open the portal that I needed opened. Everything I’d lived up to that point was stored inside of me, but because of the love we had, the friends we had and the whole scene around us that we created, I was able to open up and let everything I had experienced in my life come out onto that first album, Let Love Rule.”

The Ray Donovan actress began dating the Justice League star in 2005. Bonet and Momoa — who share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf — eventually wed in October 2017, remaining cordial with her first husband.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” the Grammy winner further explained to ET. “[Jason’s] a big teddy bear. He’s a kid at heart and that’s why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends.”

After four years of marriage, the Hawaii native and the A Different World alum announced their split in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the estranged couple shared in a joint Instagram statement. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Scroll below to relive Momoa’s best bromance moments with the musician over the years: