June sentence set for Ghislaine Maxwell in sex traffic case

 5 days ago
A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan announced the June 28 date even as she waits to resolve defence claims that a new trial should be ordered after a juror’s public admissions after the verdict about his childhood sexual abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Dept of Justice) (PA Media)

The juror, who has never been fully publicly identified, told media outlets last week that he told other jurors during a week of deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child and used what he learned about the subject to persuade others to convict Maxwell.

Defence lawyers say the revelations warrant a new trial. The juror has retained a lawyer. And Judge Nathan said she will rule at a future date what will happen as a result of the revelations.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted after a month-long trial in which prosecutors maintained that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell once had a romantic relationship with Epstein, but later became his employee at his five residences, including a Manhattan mansion and a large estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein, 66, took his own life at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued at trial that she was made into a scapegoat by federal prosecutors after his death.

Prosecutors say that they will drop perjury charges against Maxwell if she is sentenced on schedule.

abc17news.com

Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year. The offer was made in a letter to a judge late Monday that was filed jointly by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial. The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted last month of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile review: A sensitive documentary that will sap one’s faith in humanity

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile is, inevitably, depressing viewing. No matter how many times you see that photo of a grinning Andrew with his arm round Virginia Giuffre – like he’s won her in a raffle, Ghislaine Maxwell smiling indulgently on – or watch the Prince strolling with Jeffrey Epstein in Central Park, or hear the witnesses’ grim testimony, they never lose their power to sap one’s faith in humanity. Familiarity with such things certainly does breed contempt, so far as Maxwell, the Prince and Epstein are concerned.This is how it should be, and Ranvir Singh’s documentary on the Maxwell...
CELEBRITIES
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
CBS Baltimore

‘I Am Innocent’: Marilyn Mosby Talks To Churchgoers About Federal Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke to a church congregation at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore on Sunday about the federal charges that have been levied against her. She doubled down on the statement she made Friday and vowed to continue doing her job. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” Mosby told churchgoers. “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” A grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts on Thursday. She faces charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Traffic#Perjury#Sex Abuse#British
The Independent

Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harrowing secret recordings of toddler being hit played at mother’s murder trial

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son inadvertently recorded her co-defendant boyfriend allegedly hitting the little boy in “harrowing” audio clips played to jurors.Phylesia Shirley is said to have carried out the covert phone recordings at her one-bedroom flat to check whether then-partner Kemar Brown was secretly contacting other women.However, police investigating the death of her son, Kyrell Matthews, discovered that the recordings contained disturbing evidence of the non-verbal boy being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying “shut up”, causing the toddler to cry and scream.Kyrell died at the flat on October 20 2019, with a litany of internal injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Madeleine McCann investigators find ‘shocking’ new evidence about suspect

A German TV channel has discovered “shocking” new evidence against a man suspected of kidnapping Madeleine McCann, reports suggest.Authorities in Germany announced two years ago that Christian B, whose full name cannot be disclosed under German privacy law, was being treated as a prime suspect in the disappearance of the girl, who was three years old when she went missing in 2007.Journalists and former investigators working on a documentary for the German TV station Sat.1 have now claimed they have proof he was near Praia da Luz, when the British toddler went missing there on 3 May, 2007.Juliane Ebling,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby’s Supporters Vow To Fight Following Federal Charges, Lawyer Asks For Quick Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, Marilyn Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden took questions from reporters about her federal indictment. He said he wants a swift trial and promised a vigorous defense. “Marilyn Mosby is not going to be the only one on trial.” Bolden said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to be on trial, the criminal justice system and its attacks on Black, female, progressive prosecutors is going to be on trial.” Bolden defended Mosby’s withdrawals from her retirement account and said she had no knowledge of a federal tax lien against her. Both are the basis for perjury...
BALTIMORE, MD
