Janesville, WI

Gale Price to leave Janesville City Hall after 20 years

By Neil Johnson
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuYDM_0dmFuR7O00

JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville is rolling into 2022 with the need to rebuild its Economic Development Department.

After 20 years as a fixture in planning and economic development at Janesville City Hall, city Economic Development Director Gale Price is leaving his post.

Price confirmed in an interview with The Gazette that he has taken a new job as vice president of business banking at Blackhawk Bank in Janesville. Price, a career-long public servant, said it is his first job in banking the first time since Price was a college intern that he has worked outside the public sector.

Price worked in city planning in Illinois before coming to Janesville, and for seven of the last 20 years, he has been at the helm of the city’s Economic Development department.

Price’s tenure as economic development chief was a period of broad development activity. The city launched a public-private riverfront revitalization strategy downtown and a more aggressive use of tax increment financing, a spate of major warehousing and distribution developments unfolded on the south side, and developers emerged from the Great Recession with a slew of retail and grocery developments on the city’s north end.

Prior to his work in economic development, Price worked as the city’s building manager, a hybrid job created in 2005 that includes city planning, code enforcement, and private development negotiation and supervision.

Price said between being a city planner for years and then tackling economic development projects, he developed relationships with local commercial developers and leaders of dozens of local industries.

Price said after 30 years in city government, he was ready to make a career change. But Price doesn’t see the move to private-sector banking as a major shift compared to his most recent work as a city official, which involved contact with small and large businesses, private developers, and local lenders.

“A lot of the skills are transferable, for sure,” he said. “One of the things we don’t talk a lot about when it comes to being in any kind of economic development, it’s about building and developing and maintaining relationships.

Price said he built close relationships with business leaders who he worked with early in his tenure in Janesville when he was the city’s senior planner.

“It’s nice when you can take a new direction but continue on with all those relationships, even if it’s in a little different manner,” Price said.

Price said he is proud of the work he and colleagues at City Hall have accomplished alongside local leaders in the private sector, in particular, the continued revitalization and recovery after the Great Recession and the departure of General Motors in 2009.

Price said other comparable small cities he is familiar with from earlier tenures in city government in Illinois have faced familiar challenges in the loss of major industries, but they haven’t fared as well as he thinks Janesville has.

Price will leave City Hall for his new gig Feb. 10, which is a few days before Forward Janesville—the city’s main, private-sector economic development group and chamber of commerce—plans to bring on Angela Pakes, a Janesville native, as the chamber’s new president and CEO.

City of Janesville Human Resources Director Tara Semenchuk said the city intends to launch a search for a new economic development director, but she said city administration hasn’t determined whether that job might change.

In tandem, the city budgeted in 2022 for a second economic development coordinator, a staff member the city said in a job posting would analyze potential private and public-private projects on the city’s radar.

In 2020, the city’s paid Price $106,000, according to government employee pay records. The city has advertised its economic development coordinator job as paying $51,907.

