To tell the story of Richard Williams — father of Venus and Serena — and their family’s path from late ’80s/early ’90s Compton to the daughters’ rise in the world of professional tennis, production designers Wynn Thomas and William Arnold artfully used sets and Southern California locations. “It’s a journey from the rough and tumble world of Compton, and as they advance, they travel into this world of various exclusive private country clubs and fancy tennis courts,” explains Thomas of the production design for Warner Bros.’ King Richard, starring Will Smith. Early work involved careful research and extensive location scouting, for instance,...

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO