Met Police mistakenly Tasered London pensioner in his home

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Morton woke up to armed police raiding his home in Cricklewood, north London, last month. The 80-year-old...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Met Police finds 1,000 cannabis farms across London

The Met Police has found more than 1,000 cannabis farms across the capital in the last six years, new data shows. Nearly half of those farms were found between December 2019 and November 2020 - a time when London was largely in lockdown due to Covid-19 measures. City Hall said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police ‘refused Sarah Everard vigil to avoid being seen as bad guys’

Police have been accused of refusing to facilitate a vigil for Sarah Everard to protect their reputation, out of fear they were “seen as the bad guys”.Campaigners launched a legal challenge against Scotland Yard after it threatened organisers with arrest and £10,000 fines - despite one of its own officers being arrested for Ms Everard’s murder.They argue that the Metropolitan Police’s claim that the vigil would have violated coronavirus laws in place at the time was wrong and caused a breach of human rights.After the Reclaim These Streets group cancelled its planned vigil over legal fears, an unofficial event went...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Senior Met police officers sacked for ‘appalling’ treatment of junior staff

Two senior Metropolitan Police officers who filed false expenses and treated junior staff “appallingly” have been sacked for gross misconduct.Chief Superintendent Paul Martin and Chief Inspector Davinder Kandohla were found to have “abused their trusted positions” on the London police force.A misconduct hearing concluded both officers failed to declare conflicts of interest in a promotion, were involved in improper spending of police funds and mistreated more junior colleagues.They were dismissed without notice.Mr Martin was found to have failed to declare a conflict of interest while assisting in a promotion process for Mr Kandohla.A panel also ruled he misused a corporate...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect in court over drugs plot confiscation order

One of the suspects in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has complained he cannot be moved to an open prison after failing to pay £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.Jamie Acourt 45, was jailed for nine years after spending more than two years on the run, living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.He is one of five men arrested over the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham south-east London on April 22 1993.Only two of the suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have been brought to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtloam.com

Police Say Threat At London Elementary Determined To Be Unsubstantiated

The London Police Department says at approximately 10am Tuesday officers responded to a possible threat of an armed individual at London Elementary. The threat was not substantiated, was resolved, and all students and personnel are safe. London Elementary officials said additional safety procedures were followed as implemented per their protocol. Assisting on scene include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 11, and Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Dept. School officials thank law enforcement for their quick and thorough response.
LONDON, KY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Scotland Yard 'detectives believe Madeleine McCann could still be ALIVE': Bespoke Met Police unit is treating tragedy as a missing person case - despite German authorities insisting snatched girl is dead

Scotland Yard's Madeleine McCann team has 'more open thinking' and is still treating her disappearance as a missing person's investigation – despite German prosecutors insisting she is dead. Among other theories, the bespoke London unit of officers codenamed Operation Grange is still working on a possibility she may be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Disturbing Video Of Man On Fire After Being Tasered By NY Police

New York Attorney General Letisha James has released the video footage of a man who caught fire after being tasered by police. Jason Jones died after dousing himself in hand sanitizer and then being tasered by the Catskill Police Department in October of 2021. What is really disturbing is that after the officers see Jones is on fire, they run into another room, rather than administer aid. One officer is seen on camera peeking around a corner, watching Jones try to extinguish the fire, and does not help in any way. It's not until about 30 seconds or so later that an officer finally comes back out into the lobby to try to help the very agitated Jones. The investigation into his death is ongoing. The Attorney General's Office says it released the videos for trust and transparency,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Rape arrest after woman attacked in Stoke-on-Trent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Hope Street in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, where the incident is believed to have happened at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday. The force said it had been told the woman was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
somerset106.com

London Police Pursuit Ends In Arrest Of Wanted Man

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Allen Turner attempted to stop a vehicle on Slate Lick Street in London. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Corey Goldsberry of London, tried to escape on traveling at speeds near 65 mph on snow-covered roadways and wrecked into an embankment. Goldsberry then got out and attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief struggle Goldsberry was taken into custody. Deputies determined he was wanted on four outstanding warrants including absconding parole. Goldsberry was charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle and on foot and driving on a DUI suspended license. The warrants included charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and leaving the scene of an accident where he struck a motorcycle and left the injured rider laying in the roadway. Goldsberry was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting at the scene was Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Brian France, London city police, Laurel County EMS and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
LONDON, KY
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Recordings reveal toddler being hit, murder trial told

A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019. Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five men given life sentences for Birmingham barbecue murder

Five men have been given life sentences for murdering a man who was shot while leaving a barbecue. Abdul-Rahman Abu-Baker had been with friends in the Highgate area of Birmingham in May 2018 when he was targeted by a man waiting in a car. It was a pre-planned attack, they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Watford stabbing: Man jailed for attack outside McDonald's

A man who stabbed a teenager outside a McDonald's in full view of shoppers has been jailed for more than four years. O'dean Boothe, 22, stabbed the 19-year-old man in Watford High Street at 16:45 GMT on 7 February 2021. Boothe, of White Hart Lane, Tottenham, London, was convicted by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police sergeant's son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men while drug-driving his father's Audi is charged with having £1,000 of cannabis stashed at his parents' £1million home

The son of two Met police officers who previously escaped prosecution for killing two men while drug-driving has now appeared in court accused of stashing £1,000 of cannabis at his parents’ £1million home. Max Coopey was 17 when he drove into sales manager Jason Imi, 48, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle man admits modern slavery of victim kept in shed

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable worker who was kept in a freezing 6ft (2m) shed for 40 years. Peter Swailes, 56, denied conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view to exploitation, but changed his plea at Carlisle Crown Court. The defendant's father, also Peter Swailes, 81,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhamero West: Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of student's murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets. Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September. A 20-year-old man is being questioned by officers, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY

