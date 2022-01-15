Met Police mistakenly Tasered London pensioner in his home

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Allen Turner attempted to stop a vehicle on Slate Lick Street in London. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Corey Goldsberry of London, tried to escape on traveling at speeds near 65 mph on snow-covered roadways and wrecked into an embankment. Goldsberry then got out and attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief struggle Goldsberry was taken into custody. Deputies determined he was wanted on four outstanding warrants including absconding parole. Goldsberry was charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle and on foot and driving on a DUI suspended license. The warrants included charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and leaving the scene of an accident where he struck a motorcycle and left the injured rider laying in the roadway. Goldsberry was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting at the scene was Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Brian France, London city police, Laurel County EMS and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
