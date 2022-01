Take your content to the next level with the Sony MASTER Series Z9K Mini LED LCD TV. This home theater gadget boasts the Cognitive Processor XR, which understands how viewers hear and see for a realistic experience with vivid colors and impressive contrast. What’s more, the 8K resolution lets you see more texture and detail on the screen; it’s a whole new way to watch TV. Then, the XR Backlight Master Drive accurately controls Sony’s latest Mini LED backlight for impressive brightness. Additionally, there’s the BRAVIA CAM. It senses where you’re sitting and adjusts the sound and picture for an ideal view. In terms of audio, the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology brings it to the frame with the integrated tweeters. Moreover, you get hands-free assistance from Google to control your TV, and you can even ask for customized recommendations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO