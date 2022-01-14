ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunshot flies into Bronx day care with 9 people inside: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A shooting in the Bronx led to a bullet flying through a day care Friday — but no one was injured.

The shooting happened Friday at around 3 p.m. at 3440 White Plains Road in Olinville. Police said one person fired the shots, but the target was unclear.

Cops said one of the rounds entered Victory Day Care Center, but no one was hurt. Seven kids and two adults were inside at the time, police said.

Police said one person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered. No charges have been filed.

