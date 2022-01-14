Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Jan. 15-16

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Jan. 15, the 15th day of the year — 350 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the very first Super Bowl, played in Los Angeles.

Here & Now

• As New York Yankees great Yogi Berra once said, it could be deja vu all over again. Next month, the Super Bowl will be played in Los Angles, and I asked Newport County football coaches which teams will represent the AFC and NFC in the big game.

While the answers varied — Bengals, Titans, and Cowboys among them — one said the Packers and Chiefs. Check out all of the responses here.

• The New England Patriots begin their quest for a seventh title Saturday, when they face the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. Send your predictions (winner and final score) to sbarrett@newportri.com, and whoever comes closest gets a shout Monday. For what it’s worth, I think the Bills come away with 17-13 victory on a very cold night in Western New York.

• In the 2½ years I've been writing this newsletter, I've added a few wrinkles here and there — Trivia Tuesday and the historical Blast from the Past photos. Now I have another one, granted its an idea stolen from a former colleague.

Matt Sheley, the public information officer with the Town of Middletown, does a great job with his "Where Am I?" feature on the town's Facebook page. I want to incorporate that into this newsletter on a weekly basis.

Last Sunday, the wife, the kids and I piled into the car and departed for a family drive throughout the county, stopping at various points to take photos of landmarks, monuments and other recognizable scenes.

Going forward, I'll post an up-close image each Saturday and ask you to guess where it is (send an email at sbarrett@newportri.com if you know). On Mondays, I'll reveal the answer and give kudos to those who got it correct. You'll find the first one below.

• With flooding already being an issue in the area, neighbors are concerned about the impact the construction of a new Rogers High School will have. Reporter Sean Flynn has the story.

• The Special Commission on Reapportionment approved new House, Senate and Congressional district maps at its final meeting Wednesday. How does that impact Newport County voters? Reporter Savana Dunning breaks it down here.

• There will be a COVID vaccine clinic for those 12 and older at CCRI-Newport on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.”

• Looking for a reason to celebrate? Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown is hosting a one-year anniversary party Saturday. Learn more here.

• From the inbox: Ever look over and see another driving staring down at their phone? If you've driven through New Mexico, the answer is probably. According to a recent study, the Land of Enchantment ranks No. 1 in the U.S. in distracted drivers. Rhode Island? No. 35. Find the state-by-state list here.

• The National Weather Service is calling for a high temperature of just 17 degrees on Saturday with wind chills as low is minus-7. A storm Sunday night could result in snow. Stay warm, stay safe and have a happy weekend!

Born today

Pitbull (rapper), 41

Drew Brees (athlete), 43

Regina King (actress), 51

Born Sunday

Lin-Manuel Miranda (actor), 42

Kate Moss (model), 48

Sade (singer), 63

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 12:05 p.m., 11:29 p.m. High tides: 6:06 a.m., 6:21 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 12:45 a.m. High tides: 6:44 a.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 7:07 a.m. Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 7:07 a.m. Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Water temperature: 44.8 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Bagel Day

National Pothole Day

Sunday is …

Appreciate a Dragon Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Where in Newport County?

