ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CETEt_0dmFtWUo00

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Illinois, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Bulls are 27-12, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference, and after missing the playoffs every season since 2017, they are back to being one of the better teams in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been huge additions to the team.

As for the Warriors, they come into the game after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin on Thursday night.

They are 30-11 on the season, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Chicago Tribune

It doesn’t get any easier for the slumping Chicago Bulls. 4 things to watch for this week with the improved Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on deck.

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls should be more than satisfied with their vast improvement from a year ago. Few would’ve guessed they would be 12 games over .500 and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference after 42 games. Or that executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan would be in the running for two of ...
NBA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference, but that might not be the case when you wake up Thursday. Forget the one seed…with 40 games to go, a top four seed and homecourt advantage could be slipping through their grasp. I’m Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Still in First The good news is heading into Wednesday’s game with Cleveland, the Bulls remain in first place. That’s despite not having Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. as of Tuesday. They will get some of those...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is eager to get back on the court tonight after missing a month because of an injury and a stint in COVID-19 protocols

Alex Caruso palmed a basketball against his body as he reflected on the bad timing. Caruso was cleared to rejoin the Chicago Bulls from a left foot sprain, then entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols Jan. 5. Before his return to game action Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center, Caruso acknowledged his boredom during a frustrating two weeks while dealing ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Chicago Bulls#The Golden State Warriors#Fantasylabs Nba#The Eastern Conference
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy