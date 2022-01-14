Bayou Getaway

Bronwen Wyatt originally came to New Orleans to attend Tulane University. Following Hurricane Katrina, she entered the restaurant industry as a prep cook at her brother’s restaurant in Maine. After working in San Francisco, she returned to New Orleans to be the pastry chef at La Petite Grocery and later worked at Shaya, Willa Jean, Bacchanal and Elysian Bar. During the pandemic, she launched her cake business, Bayou Saint Cake, which specializes in flower-decorated layer cakes and offers king cakes during Carnival. Last week, she moved her business into the Southern Food & Beverage Museum, where she’ll collaborate with other chefs, teach classes and more. Find information about her bakery at bayousaintcake.minimartapp.com or on Instagram, @bayousaintcake.
