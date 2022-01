A Poki Bowl is coming soon to Trophy Club at 2220 SH 114, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Poki Bowl will be located in Trophy Club Town Center, and construction is set to begin Jan. 17. The construction to build the restaurant will cost $188,000, and its expected completion date is March 15, according to the TDLR. Poki Bowl sells customizable rice and salad bowls with seafood, special sauces and toppings, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. A new Poki Bowl location is also opening this year in north Frisco. [email protected]. www.pokibowl.com.

TROPHY CLUB, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO