Vincent D’Onofrio who plays Wilson Fisk has confirmed that Daredevil was cancelled because of Disney+. You’ll all remember that despite being very successful and critically acclaimed, Daredevil on Netflix was cancelled after Season 3. At the time many fan wondered whether Disney+ becoming a service was the main reason for this. Why would Disney want some of their shows on a competing platform? However it was Netflix who cancelled the show officially with no comments from Marvel Studios so we did wonder.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO