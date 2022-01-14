ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Guerin Catholic’s Aden Cannon wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

By Dave Griffiths
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Guerin Catholic’s Aden Cannon for winning the FOX59 Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from January 7, 2022.

The Golden Eagles’ offense ran to perfection, as a driving Jack Cherry found Cannon on a no-look feed wide open beneath the hoop for the easy dunk.

