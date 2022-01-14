Please Tell Me Why This is the Most-Searched Food Gadget in MT

What are your go-to kitchen gadgets, the countertop tools you reach for day after day, meal after meal? Is it the coffee machine that compels you from your bed each morning? The kitchen scale that helps keep your diet on track? The air fryer, a food processor, the slow cooker? There is no shortage of tools and gadgets for every kind of cook — from the quirky, like the Loch Ness Monster soup ladle (via Amazon) to the ingenious, such as Bee's Wrap tight-fitting, reusable food wraps (at Food52), and even the indulgent, like the $1,200 Cirrus Ice Ball Press Kit that produces spheres that melt less quickly (per Williams-Sonoma). There's even the petty, like this Customizable Pizza Slice Toppings Divider, which keeps your SO's mushrooms from touching your pineapple (seen at This Is Why I'm Broke).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO