ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Day Walk-in Shower Installation: See How Much it Will Cost You!***** - High quality, flexible prices, an instalment plan and much more. The result may surprise you!. Does Your Cat...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Maryland Through Midday Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the Baltimore-Washington region from Thursday morning through the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Wednesday in anticipation of rain that is expected to fall overnight and transition to snow Thursday morning. It’s predicted that up to two inches of snow could accumulate, though those amounts could be closer to three inches in certain places. That’s why the WJZ First Alert Weather team has declared an “Alert Day” on Thursday to keep your family safe and informed. “What we’re going to be watching here from the west is...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Day#Home#Undo
NBC News

NBC News

270K+
Followers
36K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy