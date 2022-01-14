Lawrence County Schools going virtual until Jan. 24

Lawrence County Schools will transition to virtual beginning Tuesday due to staffing shortages caused by COVID, the superintendent said Friday afternoon.

“We want our students to be in school but unfortunately we don’t have the staff available to provide them a safe and educational environment,” Jon Bret Smith said.

He said a large number of teachers, lunchroom workers and bus drivers are out sick because of the virus.

“It’s across the board, people out because of COVID,” he said. “We will keep our parents and students up to date, but right now we have no alternative but to have virtual school.”

He said he expects that students will return to in-school learning Jan. 24.

No classes will be held Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

