ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Lawrence County Schools going virtual until Jan. 24

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Lawrence County Schools will transition to virtual beginning Tuesday due to staffing shortages caused by COVID, the superintendent said Friday afternoon.

“We want our students to be in school but unfortunately we don’t have the staff available to provide them a safe and educational environment,” Jon Bret Smith said.

He said a large number of teachers, lunchroom workers and bus drivers are out sick because of the virus.

“It’s across the board, people out because of COVID,” he said. “We will keep our parents and students up to date, but right now we have no alternative but to have virtual school.”

He said he expects that students will return to in-school learning Jan. 24.

No classes will be held Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden predicted Wednesday that Russia will invade Ukraine, just as the United States launched a fresh effort to resolve the standoff and Moscow continued to mass troops on its neighbor's doorstep. “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden during a news...
POTUS
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Lawrence County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Education
The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Martin Luther King
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
173
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy