ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slash & the Conspirators drop new song, “Call Off the Dogs”

By Artist
wrup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlash and his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have premiered a new song called "Call of the...

wrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Big Cheeko and Mach-Hommy share new song “Spin Off”

Mach-Hommy had the kind of 2021 that rappers build empires on. He shared two fantastic albums, Pray For Haiti (easily one of the best of the year), and the surprise-released BALENS CHO. This year, the Newark-based rapper will expand his reach all the way down to Atlanta and handle executive-producing duties on Big Cheeko's upcoming tape Block Barry White.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Slash
orcasound.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – Release New Song “Call Off The Dogs”; New Album Titled ‘4’ Out February 11, on Gibson Records

OUT FEBRUARY 11, 2022, ON GIBSON RECORDS (HERE) SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
MUSIC
power106.com

The Weeknd Drops Two New Songs For Expanded Version of ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is back with an expanded version of his new project ‘Dawn FM.’. Included are two new songs. One’s a remix for his second single “Sacrifice” with Swedish House Mafia. This is not the first time to they have collaborated, but they also linked back in Octobor for a song released called “Moth To A Flame,” which was their track from their forthcoming LP, ‘Paradise Again’
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Abc Audio
nowdecatur.com

Kane Brown Drops New Song, Video

On Friday (January 14th), Kane Brown released a new song called “Whiskey Sour,” in addition to the video. The track is off his upcoming album and is the follow up to his current Top 10 hit, “One Mississippi.” Runaway June's Natalie Stovall is featured in the video playing fiddle alongside Kane.
MUSIC
1057thexrocks.com

Asking Alexandria Drop New Song, “Never Gonna Learn”, Check Out Video!

Happy January, X Fans! Cold enough? So, British Rockers, Asking Alexandria, are back with their new album, ‘See What’s On The Inside’, and they have just released their second single from the album, the catchy “Never Gonna Learn.” Yes, that is whistles that you hear! Yes, that is one sing along song. These guys have really honed their skills, and this new album is pretty damn fantastic. Check out the new video, and crank up new Asking Alex here on the X! This should warm you up this Winter! Let’s Rock!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

PETA Calls Out Kanye and The Game Over Cover Art of Skinned Monkey for New Song

Kanye West and the Game have landed themselves in hot water with PETA over the extremely graphic cover art for their upcoming collaboration. Both rappers took to Instagram Thursday night to promote their forthcoming song by posting identical images of a skinned monkey, originally photographed by Nick Knight, against a blood-red background. Ye and Game captioned the photo with the title of their collab. “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EASY,” they wrote in their respective posts.
MUSIC
Complex

EarthGang Drop New Song and Video “All Eyes on Me”

EarthGang has dropped another new song from their forthcoming album, Ghetto Gods, called “All Eyes On Me.”. The track arrives with a new video, directed by Simon Chasalow and Hannan Hussain, which shows Olu and WowGr8 enjoying their daily life despite the hardships that often emerge, especially over the last couple of years.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
B106

Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Drops New Song Instead of Turning Himself in Like He Claimed

The man accused of killing Young Dolph hasn't turned himself in to authorities like he announced he would. Instead, he released some new music. On Monday (Jan. 10), Memphis rapper Straight Dropp, also known as 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is wanted for Dolph's murder, dropped a music video for his new song "Track Hawk." The new visual arrived on the same day Dropp said he was going to turn himself in, but it looks like he is still on the run.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy