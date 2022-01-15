ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD unable to find reportedly armed man at Sherman Oaks Ralphs

By with reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0XrA_0dmFouJ500

The Los Angeles Police Department searched for at least one man who was reportedly armed at a Ralphs grocery store in Sherman Oaks Friday afternoon, but the suspect was not located.

The armed man was reported about 2 p.m. at the store in the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard, near the intersection with Hazeltine Avenue, according to Officer Drake Madison.

Police cordoned off the exits from the store and the attached parking garage, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

Police said they were looking for an adult man with tattoos on his face, and a woman has already been detained.

The search lasted for several hours, but shortly before 5 p.m., efforts were halted, according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man wanted in woman’s killing at Hancock Park furniture store is in custody

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a young woman inside a Hancock Park luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
KTLA

Family, LAPD appeal to teen’s killer to turn themselves in

Raw emotions were on full display as the family of Tioni Theus gathered for a vigil outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station in the Florence area of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. On Jan. 8, the body of Theus, 16, was found near the Manchester off-ramp of the 110 Freeway, and the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

30-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Gardena; suspect sought

Police are seeking a man who walked up to a vehicle in Gardena Tuesday and fatally shot a 30-year-old woman inside. Officers responded to Vermont Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. A preliminary investigation indicates that two people were in their vehicle, driving northbound on […]
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Man sought in Fresno killing of mother, grandfather arrested in L.A.

A man sought in the killings of his grandfather and mother in Fresno was captured in Los Angeles, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, was picked up by Los Angeles police on Jan. 15 after Fresno detectives followed up on a tip that he had been seen in the Sherman Oaks […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman in custody after leading authorities on pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A woman is in custody following a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers began chasing the driver in the area of Osborne Street and Bradley Avenue after the vehicle was believed to be stolen. Around 2:45 p.m., LAPD tried using a spike strip to stop the fleeing driver to […]
KTLA

Man fatally struck by trash truck in Long Beach

A man was struck and killed by a trash truck as it was backing up in an alley in Long Beach Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident just after 1 p.m. in the area of Del Rey Court and Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department stated in a news release. Investigators discovered the victim […]
KTLA

String of armed robberies under investigation in Southeast L.A. County

Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies reported Monday night in Southeast Los Angeles County. The robberies involved convenience stores in Lakewood, Paramount and Bellflower — all locations within about 4 miles of each other. The first robbery happened around 9:11 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Lakewood, where three men […]
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Teen boy wounded after Pasadena shooting

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Firefighters were working at 3:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue when a driver flagged them down and said the teen, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ralphs#Weather#Police#Lapd#Sky5#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Long Beach man stabs his mother to death: Police

A woman is dead after her son allegedly stabbed her to death in their shared home, the Long Beach Police Department announced Tuesday. The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her 50s, was stabbed “multiple times in the upper body during an argument” with her son, at their apartment […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Body cam footage released from 2018 Borderline bar massacre in Thousand Oaks

Video from cameras worn by deputies who responded to a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018 and recordings of calls for help released Tuesday captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left a dozen people dead. Terrified patrons hiding from a gunman still stalking victims reported the shooting in […]
KTLA

Teens used fake medical story to get nearly $600 in ‘donations’ in Riverside County, authorities say

A group of teenagers and young adults solicited nearly $600 in donations in Perris with a false story about a juvenile suffering from a medical condition, authorities said. The adults, 18-year-olds Davide Nistor and Ana Maria Dumitru of Anaheim, were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and theft by false pretenses. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Sacramento woman charged with 166 counts in massive EDD fraud scheme: DA

A Sacramento woman was allegedly behind what the district attorney says is the largest Employment Development Department fraud scheme Sacramento County has ever seen, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. Jamie Williams-Major, 35, faces a total of 166 counts — one for each of the fraudulent unemployment claims she filed with the state, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Missing teen found dead in crashed car off NorCal freeway

The body of a 19-year-old Woodland woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found Tuesday inside a car that had crashed off of Interstate 80 in Natomas, authorities said. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said a caller reported seeing a vehicle in a ditch just off the onramp to westbound I-80 from […]
WOODLAND, CA
KTLA

Former Westminster PD investigator charged with lying on timesheets, stealing $12K

A former civilian investigator with the Westminster Police Department is facing 15 felony charges after allegedly lying on her timesheet and claiming to have worked hundreds of hours that she didn’t, officials announced Tuesday. Nadia Arlett Alvarez Poblete, 26, of Huntington Beach, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by an employee […]
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy