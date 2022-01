On Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, our beloved Mary Beth Clark (60, of Rowell) was called to her heavenly home by the Lord. Although the suddenness of her passing has left those of us who were blessed with knowing her in sorrow and turmoil, we choose to take comfort in the surety that we will see our precious Mary Beth again one day.

