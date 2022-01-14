ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctors warn against intentional exposure to COVID

By Chip Yost
KTLA
 5 days ago

Some people are apparently deliberating meeting up in hopes of catching COVID. Doctors are warning against doing that, saying that while many people are only experiencing mild symptoms from the omicron variant, the virus is still very dangerous and could strain hospitals even more.

KTLA’s Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 14, 2022.

