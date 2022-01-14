Doctors warn against intentional exposure to COVID
Some people are apparently deliberating meeting up in hopes of catching COVID. Doctors are warning against doing that, saying that while many people are only experiencing mild symptoms from the omicron variant, the virus is still very dangerous and could strain hospitals even more.
