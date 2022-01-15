South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden holds a news conference this afternoon capping his first year as president. ... The White House announces it’s making 400 million N95 masks free. ... The Senate is set to vote on voting-rights legislation later this evening. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin reports on how Democrats are quietly laying the groundwork for a scaled-back “Build Back Better” bill. ... And New York’s Attorney General says the office's investigation into Trump found “significant evidence” suggesting fraud.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO