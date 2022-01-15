ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem released a national primetime TV ad...

Comments / 13

comfychaos
4d ago

So tired of these skewed headlines. It should be changed to “supports fair competition for girls and women, refuses to bow down to the small percentage that want to endanger all they train and work hard for.”

Sherry L Janssen
4d ago

I wonder how she would feel if one of her children were transgender. Would she try to hide them and discourage them from speaking out?

Guest
4d ago

She’s trying impress Trumpy. Apparently she couldn’t do it on her knees in front of him

