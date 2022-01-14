ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers reintroduce legislation to allow speed cameras in work zones

By Kristen Eskow
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are once again considering a proposal to add speed cameras in work zones.

Senate Bill 179 and House Bill 1150 are expected to be heard in committee next week.

Last year, more than 3,300 crashes occurred in Indiana work zones, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“The number of injury crashes that occur in work zones continues to creep up,” said Richard Hedgecock, president of Indiana Constructors, Inc., who has pushed for speed cameras in work zones for several years.

The technology has made an impact in other states, Hedgecock said.

“Hard braking reduces more than 80% when you have these sorts of devices in work zones,” he explained.

It’s not just about protecting workers, Hedgecock said, as most casualties in work zone crashes are members of the public.

“It’s about safety,” said State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), the author of House Bill 1150. “It’s about slowing people down in these work zones.”

Pressel’s bill would implement the technology to ticket drivers exceeding worksite speed limits by at least 12 miles per hour when a work zone is active. It would start off as a pilot program in select areas before the cameras would be installed statewide.

Pressel introduced a similar bill last year that passed in committee but later died.

The technology would only take a picture of your license plate, Pressel explained.

“Not to where it would take a picture of you driving the vehicle, a passenger in the vehicle,” Pressel said.

Opponents still have concerns about privacy.

“There comes a point when you have to draw the line and say enough is enough on the infringements of the individual, their rights,” said State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour).

Lucas said he believes there are better ways to reduce speeding in work zones, such as increasing police patrols.

“It’s another revenue source for the state,” Lucas said of the speed cameras. “And we’ve seen that on stoplight cameras.”

Pressel argues it’s not about raising money for state government.

“The revenues in the work zone safety piece are redirected to work zone safety,” Pressel said. “It goes into a separate fund … It doesn’t go to the general fund.”

The House bill would also outlaw red-light cameras in Indiana.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would allow traffic cameras in school zones .

Indiana lawmakers advance bill requiring public comment to be heard at school board meetings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would require public comment to be allowed at school board meetings. House Bill 1130 unanimously passed the House government and regulatory reform committee Wednesday morning. It now heads to the House floor. The proposal comes after some districts chose to temporarily suspend public comment […]
INDIANA STATE
Bill to explore passenger rail expansion to be heard on Indiana Senate floor

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s rail lines could see expansion in the future, as a bill to explore passenger rail growth will be heard this week on the state Senate floor. Senate Bill 13 creates a select commission on passenger rail consisting of representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation, rail advocacy organizations, the Federal Railroad Administration […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All counties in red on Indiana’s COVID-19 map amid omicron surge; state reports 3,492 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,492 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 118 additional deaths and 16,502 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30% with a rate of 44.1% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is now dominant in Indiana, […]
INDIANA STATE
Applications begin for Governor Holcomb’s STEM team

INDIANAPOLIS — Applications are now being accepted to join the Governor Holcomb’s STEM team, honoring Indiana’s highest performing STEM students. It also includes a chance to win a a $1,000 scholarship. Holly Lawson, Deputy Director of Communications for the Indiana Department of Education, joins the show to talk more about the application process. To apply, […]
INDIANA STATE
Report hopes to find solutions to unaddressed challenges in rural Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Giving rural communities a voice. A local consulting firm thought it was time to look at how the pandemic has impacted rural areas across the country and right here in the Hoosier state. “Who’s actually asking rural America?” asked Andrea Hutchins, the COO of Thomas P. Miller and Associates. They found there are […]
INDIANA STATE
TSA caught 74 firearms at Indianapolis airport in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 74 firearms from passing into the Indianapolis International Airport or onto flights at their security checkpoints in 2021. This is a notable increase from prior years, including 62 firearms in 2019. Many airports were closed for extended durations of time in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
COVID-19 quarantines cause Indy daycare to temporarily close

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indiana reported a record number of students have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s caused some school districts to go back online temporarily.  However, this latest surge is also having a big impact on childcare for children who aren’t old enough to go to school. “We have never seen anything like this,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana reports 3,460 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, along with 77 additional deaths and 12,126 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 77 additional deaths and 12,126 new cases in its Tuesday update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30% with a rate of 43.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant is responsible for 56.1% of […]
INDIANA STATE
Six people arrested in multi-state motorcycle theft ring, ties to central Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police arrested six people in a multi-state motorcycle theft ring with ties to central Indiana.  The thieves targeted Harley Davidson dealerships across several states including Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee and Indiana. “It was very clear they knew exactly what they were doing,” said Scott Purtee, Captain with Kokomo Police Department. In March, […]
KOKOMO, IN
Public meetings held to discuss food insecurity across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly formed “Indy Community Food Access Coalition” will hold a public meeting Wednesday to address hunger and food insecurity in Indianapolis.  People are invited to share their issues with food access.  Members of the organization say there is no one size fits all solution to the problems different communities are seeing. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
