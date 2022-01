The Sacramento Kings are operating under the mindset that they will not trade point guard De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting. Fox has been linked to both the Philadelphia 76ers in a possible deal for Ben Simmons and the Indiana Pacers in a trade for Domantas Sabonis, but The Athletic reports that at the very least, a Sabonis trade involving Fox will not happen.

