FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO