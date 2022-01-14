ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

5G rollout: United Airlines tells delayed customers to complain to the government in angry online message

United Airlines have advised disgruntled customers to contact the FCC amid ongoing 5G-related delays.The company issued the message to customers whose flights had been delayed by several hours on Tuesday evening as a result of the rollout of a new 5G system across the US. “New: @United tells customers to contact @FCC over delayed flight,” David Shepardson shared on Twitter, with a screenshot of the United message attached.The airline’s message reads: “Your flight is delayed due to potential interference caused by the implementation of a new 5G signal by telecommunications systems near Denver International Airport and its possible impact on aircraft equipment. Follow...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

5G news - latest: Major international airlines cancel US flights after FAA warns of ‘catastrophic disruption’

Major international airlines have begun cancelling flights to the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns about 5G wireless towers near airports.Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced it would suspend flights after the Airlines for America trade group pressured the Biden administration over “catastrophic disruption” due to the scheduled 19 January rollout.Emirates suspended flights into nine airports, including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts - originally planned for December - until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned, it...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services. Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters -- which can operate at the same frequencies -- particularly in bad weather. Japan's ANA and Japan Airlines were among the major airlines to announce flight cancellations on concerns over the 5G rollout, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. "The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters," ANA said in a statement.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

U.S. FAA OKs 62% of commercial air fleet for some landings in 5G zones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has issued new approvals on Wednesday for Boeing and Airbus planes that allow an estimated 62% of U.S. commercial airplanes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band is deployed. The FAA early Wednesday approved another three altimeters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

FAA Issues Airworthiness Directive for Boeing 787 After 5G Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued today a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes requiring additional precautions when landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where the new 5G will be in use. FAA explains that this AD was prompted by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foxla.com

5G rollout delayed near some airports

The deployment of 5G tech is causing a lot of issues for international airlines coming into US airports. AT&T and Verizon have paused 5G rollout near some airports because of this.
VERIZON
Flight Global.com

FAA order stipulates new 787 landing requirements due to 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Boeing 787-specific order limiting that aircraft’s operations due to potential interference caused by newly launched 5G cellular networks. A new FAA airworthiness directive (AD) specifically prohibits 787s from landing at certain airports when runways are covered with ice or with water atop...
ECONOMY
MyNorthwest.com

Most passenger planes cleared by FAA to land at Sea-Tac with 5G signals limited to buffer zones

Airlines voiced concerns this week over new 5G frequencies have been activated by cell phone companies, which they fear could interfere with landing airplanes. On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration cleared most large passenger aircraft to land at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, which was among the airports where there were concerns over 5G signals.
SEATTLE, WA
Ars Technica

FAA clears Boeing 777 and other planes after 5G warning halted some flights

The Federal Aviation Administration today said it has cleared 62 percent of US commercial airplanes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where AT&T and Verizon are deploying 5G on C-band spectrum this week. Several international airlines previously canceled some flights to the US after Boeing issued a recommendation to not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Lufthansa Group Cancels Frankfurt-To-Miami Flights Due To 5G Rollout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
The Verge

The FAA says some 777s are cleared to fly to airports with 5G C-band

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that more planes will be able to land in low-visibility conditions despite the rollout of 5G C-band, including some models of the Boeing 777 aircraft that’s used by many international airlines. According to a statement from the regulatory agency, it’s cleared three more models of radar altimeters as safe and reliable, even in areas where the upgraded cellular technology has been rolled out. This change comes after several international airlines announced on Tuesday that they were suspending flights to some US airports due to the 5G C-band rollout.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

FAA Prohibits Some Planes From Landing At Syracuse Hancock Due To 5G

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been put on a list of airports being effected by the rollout of 5G cellular service. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, in statement today, said that the FAA is prohibiting planes from landing at Hancock in low-visibility conditions because of worries that new 5G cellular signals will interfere with electronics on some aircraft.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reuters

Verizon will limit some 5G deployment near airports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Verizon Communications said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis. Verizon said it “voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports” but would still launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network Wednesday. The...
ECONOMY
airlive.net

FAA has approved two radio altimeter models as AT&T and Verizon are set to launch new 5G service today

Many Boeing and Airbus commercial jets are approved to operate at airports where C-band is deployed. The Federal Aviation Administration says it has approved two radio altimeter models used in many Boeing and Airbus aircraft to perform low-visibility landings at many airports where 5G C-band is being deployed. The announcement comes days before AT&T and Verizon are set to launch new 5G service on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAPT

FAA clears some commercial planes for low-visibility landings after warning 5G could interfere

Federal officials are easing up some of the restrictions on commercial airliners set to take effect this week when new 5G technology comes online. The Federal Aviation Administration said it has cleared for use two radar altimeters used in some Boeing and Airbus jets, a move that it says will allow many U.S. commercial aircraft to make low-visibility landings at some airports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

