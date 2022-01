MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids in child care may no longer have to quarantine, even if they’re exposed to COVID. The Minnesota Department of Human Services informed child care license holders last week that they no longer need to quarantine children or staff who are exposed to a positive case. Providers will still have to inform families when there’s been an exposure, leaving parents faced with a choice of protecting their child’s health or protecting their jobs. Jillian Flower, from Minnetonka, has two children. She received word that their daycare will follow the updated guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Human Services regarding...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO