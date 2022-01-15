ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze39M_0dmFmDim00
Australian Open Djokovic Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. AP Photo/Mark Baker) (Mark Baker)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.

Judge David O'Callaghan ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday, and he scheduled another hearing for Sunday morning.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb's visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds because Djokovic was not allowed to have a lawyer with him at the airport.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.

Djokovic has acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries over the two weeks before his arrival in Australia.

He has a record nine Australian Open titles, including the past three in a row, part of his overall Grand Slam haul of 20 championships. He is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.

In a post on social media Wednesday that constituted his most extensive public comments yet the episode, Djokovic blamed his agent for checking the wrong box on the form, calling it “a human error and certainly not deliberate.”

In that same post, Djokovic said he went ahead with an interview and a photo shoot with a French newspaper in Serbia despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier. Djokovic has been attempting to use what he says was a positive test taken on Dec. 16 to justify a medical exemption that would allow him to skirt the vaccine requirement on the grounds that he already had COVID-19.

Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The main idea of the appeal of Hawke’s decision, according to the athlete’s lawyers, was that it was not based on the health risk that Djokovic might pose by not being vaccinated, but on how he might be perceived by anti-vaxxers.

Morrison himself welcomed Djokovic's pending deportation. The episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and particularly in Victoria state, where locals went through hundreds of days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic and there is a vaccination rate among adults of more than 90%.

Australia faces a massive surge in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in Victoria state. Although many infected people aren’t getting as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the surge is still putting severe strain on the health system, with more than 4,400 people hospitalized. It has also disrupted workplaces and supply chains.

“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian, but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. ... Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”

His supporters in Serbia have been dismayed by the visa cancellations.

Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated. Djokovic is not inoculated.

His exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa when he landed in the country on Jan. 5.

Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge overturned that decision. That ruling allowed him to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park daily.

“It’s not a good situation for anyone,” said Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and five-time runner-up at the Australian Open. "It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now.”

According to Grand Slam rules, if Djokovic is forced to pull out of the tournament before the order of play for Day 1 is announced, No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev would move into Djokovic’s spot in the bracket.

If Djokovic withdraws from the tournament after Monday’s schedule is released, he would be replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in the qualifying tournament but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.

And if Djokovic plays in a match — or more — and then is told he can no longer participate in the tournament, his next opponent would simply advance to the following round and there would be no replacement.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#A Visa#Ap#Australian#Serb#French
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
TENNIS
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face another grand slam issue due to new French regulations

Novak Djokovic was greeted by supporters when he arrived home in Serbia on Monday but another obstacle has been put in his path in the form of a tightening of regulations in France towards the unvaccinated.The first day of play at the Australian Open was overshadowed by the fallout from the government’s ultimately successful efforts to deport Djokovic ahead of the tournament because of his perceived threat to public health and order.The world number one left Melbourne on Sunday evening having said in a statement following the verdict of the Federal Court that he would take some time “to rest...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1’s French Open in doubt as Tennis Australia breaks silence

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening. After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Timeline of tennis star’s visa saga in Australia

After his second appeal to reinstate his visa was rejected, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday, finally bringing an end to the long-running saga over his participation at the year’s first grand slam to an end. The world No 1, who arrived in Australia having been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government, spent four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne after the federal government intervened and insisted that the nine-time Australian Open champion would not be allowed to defend his title. Djokovic won his first appeal on procedural grounds, owing to the border force’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘No winners’ in Novak Djokovic saga at Australian Open, says Boris Becker

Boris Becker says there are “no winners” in Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia but the world No 1 has paid the “highest price”.Djokovic initially travelled to the country after being given a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open but was detained by Border Force officials who said he didn’t have sufficient evidence of the exemption and his visa was cancelled.Djokovic did win an appeal to stay in Australia but immigration minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa again and the player lost another battle in court which resulted in him being deported.“I always had a bad feeling about...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s lead sponsor to hold talks after Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia.The 20-time Grand Slam champion had his visa revoked ahead of the Australian Open having been unable to meet federal coronavirus requirements to enter Australia.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play as an unvaccinated player in Melbourne, but later admitted that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.The 34-year-old failed in a final appeal against the government’s decision to remove his visa over the weekend...
TENNIS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy