Women Allegedly Attacked Airport Employee at JFK, Beat Him With His Own Radio

By Hopkins
 5 days ago
Why can't people work out their disagreements like civil adults? Police say that they have made three arrests from an incident in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While the alleged crime happened in late September, officials released details Thursday as they arrested the three suspects. PIX 11 says that...

PIX11

Three women allegedly beat Delta worker at JFK ahead of flight to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday. Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 JFK incident. They allegedly beat the security officer […]
QUEENS, NY
Sand Hills Express

Three women charged for allegedly assaulting Delta Airlines employees

Three women from Long Island, New York, are facing federal charges for allegedly kicking and punching Delta Airlines employees after they weren’t allowed to board a flight, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. The alleged assault could land the women in prison for up to ten years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
TheDailyBeast

Three Women Beat Delta Security Guard to Floor With His Own Radio, Feds Say

Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the incident took place at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 22. The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting “belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask,” the complaint states. The three women are then accused of “yelling and cursing” at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. “All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor,” according to the document. Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
goldrushcam.com

Three Long Island Women Indicted for Assaulting a Delta Airlines Security Officer at JFK Airport - Victim was Struck with His Own Radio, Punched in the Face and Kicked by Defendants

January 13, 2022 - An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Jordan Nixon, Janessa Torres and Johara Zavala with assaulting an airline security officer in a jetway at John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK Airport”) on September 22, 2021. The defendants were arrested this morning and are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
John F. Kennedy
96.1 The Eagle

71-Year-Old New York Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

With the constant barrage of COVID-related news, you may have missed this big story from a few days ago. CNBC is reporting that a 71-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump. A criminal complaint says the man allegedly made threats against Trump and a dozen unidentified members of Congress over the past year to Secret Service offices. The suspect allegedly left several alarming voicemails, according to the NY Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

3 Women Charged With Attacking Delta Air Lines Security Staff At JFK

Three women are facing federal charges after assaulting Delta Air Lines security employees who denied them boarding for their flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. Earlier in the fall, Long Island residents Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johanna Zavala, 44, were due to board an afternoon flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico since their morning flight reservation was changed. Having ordered nine alcoholic beverages between them at the airport bar in a span of four hours, the trio appeared to be intoxicated and, according to prosecutors, were therefore unfit to board the flight.
DRINKS
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures gunman in random shooting attack on family home three times in one month

Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off. On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions. An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks. Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Eagle

Police: Suspect Shot in Trenton After Driving Toward Troopers on Foot

State Police say a suspect was shot after he tried to ram his vehicle into troopers following what began as a traffic incident on Saturday. New York State Police say they were patrolling State Route 12 in Boonville, heading north at approximately 1:00am on January 15, 2022 when they saw a pickup truck headed south “at a high rate of speed.” According to the troopers the operator of the pickup truck was driving recklessly. They say they made a U-turn on State Route 12 in an attempt to catch up with the truck and pull over the vehicle. They say that when they did catch up to the pickup truck, the “driver refused to stop and continued south on (Route) 12.”
BOONVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Police: Rome Man with Ghost Guns Shot Through Apartment Wall

A Rome man is facing numerous charges following a “shots fired” incident on East Bloomfield Street. The Rome Police Department says 30-year-old Andre Ferrier negligently discharged a firearm inside his apartment, with the round traveling through the walls into another apartment. They say thankfully, no one was hurt.
ROME, NY
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
