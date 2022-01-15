ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI, Dozing Behind the Wheel

By James R. Sanders
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Haddish was arrested at around 4 a.m. on Friday for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, TMZ reports. The actress, 42, appeared to be dozing at the wheel, according to Peachtree Police in Georgia who executed the arrest. Haddish was...

www.complex.com

Comments / 9

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Tiffany Haddish Says She's "Disappointed" in Common's Comments Following Split

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her side of her breakup with Common. Speaking on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, the comedian got candid about feeling disappointed following Common's comments about the end of their relationship, which began after the two met on the set of 2019 film The Kitchen and ended a year later.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
extratv

Tiffany Haddish Recalls First Memory of Bob Saget

Tiffany Haddish is just one of the comedians starring in the Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty,” but right now she is remembering the ones she’s lost. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tiffany, who opened up about how she is feeling. “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Carl Craig
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who are Tiffany Haddish's parents? Eritrea family connection explored

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has kept her fans updated on social media this week as she has documented her travels to the African country of Eritrea. In one post, Haddish references her grandfather’s village, which seems to have sparked interest in the star’s family life among fans. We take a look at who Tiffany Haddish’s parents are and her connection to Eritrea.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tiffany Haddish is 'arrested for a DUI' when officers find her 'asleep at the wheel' of her car at 4 am in Georgia where she is filming the Disney movie Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been arrested and is facing a DUI charge in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car early on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Soon after her mug shot was released where...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Marijuana#Tmz#Peachtree Police#Apple Tv#The After Party#Access Hollywood
myhoustonmajic.com

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]

Tiffany Haddish’s recent split with Common made major headlines a few months ago, but now it appears the comedienne actress is ready to begin dating again. However, is our main man Rickey about to put his bid in to be her next boyfriend? Find out that and more in today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy