BOSTON, MA - The Charlotte Hornets picked up their sixth win in its last seven games with a 111-102 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. It was an ugly start to the game as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. Five minutes into the first quarter, the score was knotted up at eight a piece. In that same amount of time, LaMelo Ball, who missed Monday's game with a non-COVID-related illness, turned it over four times.

