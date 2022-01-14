ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles versus Buccaneers: Top prop bets to make for NFL Wild Card Game

Cover picture for the articleHere are two player prop bets you should consider taking advantage of as you watch the Eagles battle the Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend. Put a smile on those faces. Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles are the underdogs to...

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wildcard win over Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady shone as his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continued with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easing into week two of the play-offs courtesy of a routine victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.The reigning NFL champions made light work of the challenge ahead of them, running out 31-15 winners in the wildcard round.Two unanswered touchdowns on short runs from first Giovani Bernard and then Ke’Shawn Vaughn had the Bucs well ahead, leading 17-0 at half-time before Brady took centre stage..@MikeEvans13_ goes flipping into the end zone! #GoBucs 📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UuUj1l70ie— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022The...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
Hall of Famer calls out double standard that hurts Buccaneers

Terrell Owens has never been the type of player to avoid controversy. After all, it was a common occurrence during his career for teams to look the other way on many of his antics simply due to how absurdly talented he was on the field. The Buccaneers know something about this from recent experience….
ESPN writer is dead wrong with Tom Brady Buccaneers prediction

As the offseason begins for some teams, the prognostication starts. This writer had a very bold take about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Tom Brady is currently defying all logic during his time with the Buccaneers. Winning the Super Bowl last season and putting together an MVP-worthy campaign as the oldest player in the league by a healthy margin shows just how high Brady can go.
3 Cowboys who should be fired after playoff disappointment

As the Dallas Cowboys struggled and underachieved in the NFL Playoffs, here are three names Dallas should consider moving on from. The Dallas Cowboys had an absolutely terrible evening as they completely fell on their faces when facing the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco exposed just about every fault that Dallas had and took advantage of every single penalty and mental mistake the Cowboys made.
