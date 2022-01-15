ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Oasis Music Festival at Plaza Theatre postponed to May

By Jesus Reyes
 5 days ago
The Oasis Music Festival has been moved from January to May, officials announced on Friday.

The festival was set to be held on January 26th through the 30th at the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. An email went out to ticket holders on Friday that the festival will now be held on May 11 through the 15th.

Tickets will automatically roll over to the same shows in May.

Anyone unable to attend, or anyone who wants to switch shows or a refund, can complete a form in the email they received to have their request processed.

For more information on the festival, including venues and performers, visit: https://oasismusicfestival.com/

The Oasis Music Festival is an attempt to bring back the storied past of live music in Palm Springs. The festival is set to feature world-class music of all genres at more than 30 local venues across five days.

" Music has always played an important role in the lore of Palm Springs. From the 1950s performances of the Rat Pack to today’s indie rockers, musicians of all genres, from all over the world, have found inspiration here in the desert," reads a description of the festival.

A portion of the proceeds from the Oasis Music Festival will benefit the $12M restoration efforts of the historic 800-seat Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Originally built in 1936, the Plaza Theatre was used for film premieres and screenings, nationally broadcast radio theatre programs, and other performances. In its later years, the theater was home to the critically acclaimed “The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies."

The Plaza Theatre is located right in the heart of downtown Palm Springs.

Visit https://savetheplazatheatreps.com/ to learn more about these efforts.

