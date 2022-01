The Board of Commissioners continues to expand testing capacity in the new year as demand continues to be extremely high and there has been significant increase in Covid-19 cases across the region. Today, the Board will announce at least two new locations where the Department of Health will be administering the saliva test being utilized at the Camden County Health Hub. In addition, based on the size of the facility and operational inadequacies to meet the high volume of testing demands, the Bellmawr Health Clinic will no longer be a testing location.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO