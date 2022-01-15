ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Andy Jassy aims to bring AWS success to Amazon

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has spent most of his time...

Puget Sound Business Journal

OfferUp hires former Google, Amazon vet as CTO

Bellevue-based digital marketplace OfferUp has named Melissa Binde as the company's chief technology officer. Binde joins OfferUp from the San Francisco-based data platform Splunk, where she spent over two years and was vice president of cloud engineering, according to her LinkedIn profile. OfferUp said in a release she will lead the marketplace's engineering and data science divisions, as well as investments to improve user experience.
BELLEVUE, WA
ZDNet

Amazon fixes security flaw in AWS Glue service

Amazon Web Services has fixed two flaws affecting AWS Glue and AWS CloudFormation. The bug in AWS Glue could allow an attacker using the service to create resources and access data of other AWS Glue customers, according to Orca Security. Orca researchers say it was due to an internal misconfiguration...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances land on AWS with 65% better price performance

Amazon has announced the availability of Amazon Elastic Computer Cloud (EC2) Hpc6a instances on its Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. The company said that they are for “tightly coupled high performance computing (HPC) workloads” and deliver up to 65% better price performance compared to AWS instances used for HPC workloads today.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 Hpc6a Instances

SEATTLE., Jan. 11, 2022 — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances, a new instance type that is purpose-built for tightly coupled high performance computing (HPC) workloads. Hpc6a instances, powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, expand AWS’s portfolio of HPC compute options and deliver up to 65% better price performance compared to similar compute-optimized Amazon EC2 instances that customers use for HPC workloads today. Hpc6a instances make it even more cost-efficient for customers to scale HPC clusters on AWS to run their most compute-intensive workloads like genomics, computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, molecular dynamics, computational chemistry, financial risk modeling, computer-aided engineering, and seismic imaging. Hpc6a instances are available on demand via a low-cost, pay-as-you-go usage model with no upfront commitments. To get started with Hpc6a instances, visit aws.amazon.com/ec2/instance-types/hpc6.
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Amazon Is Bringing Fire TV To Your Car

Amazon had some pretty big accomplishments for Fire TV last year. Having sold 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide, announcing its own Fire TV sets last year, and the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. But it’s got even bigger plans for 2022. Amazon is bringing Fire TV to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled its big-ticket plans to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, a record-smashing acquisition in the gaming sector. An acquisition of Activision could help Microsoft shore up weaknesses when it comes to mobile games and esports.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Fossil is bringing Amazon Alexa to all its Gen 6 smartwatches

Fossil is bringing Amazon Alexa support to all its Gen 6 smartwatches. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched with an Alexa tile preloaded, but the app isn’t available yet. The feature is expected to be active in the first half of this year. Wear OS 3 isn’t the only...
TECHNOLOGY
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

