This season has been nothing short of disappointing for Syracuse men’s basketball. When things are going the way you want them too, people naturally look for scapegoats. A lot of people hopped on the “Jimmy Boeheim needs to play less” train following SU’s 76-71 loss to Florida State. People forget that Jimmy is probably the most consistent player on this team and needs to stay on the floor.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO