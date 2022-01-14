Student Reflections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO