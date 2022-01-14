ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Student Reflections

 6 days ago

These current students found their place at Bethel—and...

Admitted Student Overnight Event

Congrats on being admitted to Bethel! Whether you’ve decided on Bethel or are still exploring your college options, you’re invited to join us on campus to experience life as a Bethel student. During this overnight event, you’ll have the chance to connect with future Bethel students, get to know your way around, and experience life in our community.
Q&A With Bethel's Student Body President and Vice President

As student body president and vice president, Blake Birno ’23 and Marissa Cutlan ’23 lead Bethel Student Government (BSG)—a student-led organization composed of seven departments that all exist to enhance the Bethel student experience. Here, they reflect on their decision to run for office, their work in BSG, and their advice to incoming Bethel students.
With spring semester beginning, students reflect on latest COVID-19 procedures

Tuesday marked the first day with the full student body back on campus after President Linda Livingstone announced COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 3. This semester’s guidelines parallel those of fall 2021, although they required all students living on campus to get tested within 24 hours of arriving to Baylor.
ONU Students Reflect on the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King and His Visit to the Campus

Ohio Northern University students Kennedy Aikey and Hailey Trimpey reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) as we celebrate this year’s MLK Day. They discuss his role in the civil rights movement, his legacy, and the history of King’s visit to ONU, just months before he was assassinated. Aikey and Trimpey serve as Fellows for the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU.
Five Baltimore Schools Go Virtual Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced. Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School. Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.” The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.
St. Paul Students Hold Walkout Over District's Response To COVID Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Arkansas

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
Black, Latino Students Disproportionately Taught by Inexperienced Teachers

Black and Latino students nationwide are disproportionately learning from inexperienced and uncertified teachers, according to new research.  Across the country, schools serving predominantly Black students have 5 percent more novice teachers than schools with fewer Black students, according to analysis from education advocacy nonprofit The Education Trust. In a quarter of states, gaps are even […]
Meet Our Students

Being a Bethel student means being part of something great. At Bethel, students are surrounded by a community of Christ followers, ready to support and challenge them, as they seek out their higher calling in our ever-changing world. Wondering what that actually looks like? These Bethel students will tell you themselves!
Students reflect on first day of classes

Classes for the spring semester began Jan. 10 and despite the continued obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are ready to get started. That includes Justus Lopresto-Jackson, a sophomore computer information technology major. Lopresto-Jackson said it was nice to get back into the swing of things. “First day of classes...
students

Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) is increasing career pathway exploration by encouraging students to participate in Work-Based Learning opportunities. All high school youth are eligible to participate in activities to explore and refine skills through this unique form of learning outside the classroom. We are excited that so many local businesses have opened their doors to help youth discover and explore their futures! Our options in work-based learning provide “layered learning” for students who need additional experiences to help shape their decisions. Some of these options are listed below; additionally, employers can choose from an array of 12 partnership opportunities by completing this survey:
