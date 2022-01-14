ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Close Mixed, Bank Stocks Drag on Dow After Lackluster Earnings Reports

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed mixed Friday with big bank stocks dragging on the Dow after a few lackluster earnings reports....

MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
Buffalo News

Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street; investors review earnings

Stocks turned mixed in late morning trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:52 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,357 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Coinspeaker

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Up 2%, Bank Reports Q4 and 2021 Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley recorded net revenues of $14.5 billion and $59.8 billion during the fourth quarter and full-year respectively. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock closed January 19, 2022, trading at $95.73, after adding 1.83% during the day. MS shares continued with the gains during the extended trading period with approximately 0.51%. The financial services corporation Morgan Stanley reported its 2021 and Q4 earnings results on Wednesday. Notably, the bank topped analyst expectations according to media outlet CNBC.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.99% higher to $515.86 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Netflix Inc. closed $185.13 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
