16-Year-Old Wendy’s Employee Shot in the Head Over Drive-Thru Order

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee was shot in the head during an argument over a drive-thru order on Thursday night, leaving the...

Comments / 4

greg griggers
4d ago

Law and order is slowly but surely breaking down everywhere in this country where liberals worry more about the rights of criminals than they do their law abiding citizens

6
Rdone
5d ago

So sad that fast food was that important to someone that it caused them to take another humans life.

4
 

