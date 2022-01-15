16-Year-Old Wendy’s Employee Shot in the Head Over Drive-Thru Order
A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee was shot in the head during an argument over a drive-thru order on Thursday night, leaving the...www.thedailybeast.com
A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee was shot in the head during an argument over a drive-thru order on Thursday night, leaving the...www.thedailybeast.com
Law and order is slowly but surely breaking down everywhere in this country where liberals worry more about the rights of criminals than they do their law abiding citizens
So sad that fast food was that important to someone that it caused them to take another humans life.
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 4