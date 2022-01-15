Meet the women behind a podcast run by moms, for moms

The pandemic has been hard on just about everybody. For some housewives and mothers, the daily challenges of being a housekeeper, educator and transporter have completely changed what they do. Two mothers from Johnson County, Kansas, started a podcast with the goal of letting other women know that it has...
A show about women who are challenging how society sees mothers and how we see ourselves. Sample episode: “On Not Having It All”. Real-life stories about the surprises and absurdities of raising other humans—and being raised by them. Sample episode: “Lactation Muffins, Tape Measure Ponytails and Other Adventures in Adoption”
A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
“Are you going to be home this afternoon?” mom asked. “I need to get groceries, and I’ll stop at your house on the way home.”. I hung up the phone and took a quick look around the house; it would easily meet the cleanliness requirements of my football-watching buddies — those guys would ignore haz-mat signs as long as there was beer in the fridge — but I was pretty sure my mom’s standards were higher.
“Mom to Mom” is a fun weekly segment of practical parenting tips geared toward moms of all lifestyles. Whether you work outside or inside the home, moms face the same day to day trials when it comes to raising kids. “Mom to Mom” covers a variety of topics that all moms face such as easy cooking ideas, a pediatricians view on everyday issues, household rules, and tips.
Keira D’Amato, a 37-year-old mother of two who quit distance running after college, broke the American record in the women’s marathon in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. D’Amato crossed the finish line in 2:19:12 besting the previous record by 24 seconds. On Tuesday, D’Amato, of Virginia, appeared on...
Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
Bob Saget’s suspected cause of death has been revealed and cops believe the late comedian “suffered a heart attack or a stroke” due to the circumstances in which they found his body. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, authorities that arrived at Saget’s Ritz-Carlton hotel...
Some people have this ability to make a positive, long-lasting impression on others. For some reason, they’re like magnets, and many of us tend to like them. What they do is not just smiling, listening, or being kind. In fact, I’ve noticed there are a few things these people tend to do differently and which make them stand out. All these things have to do with going beyond what most of us do when it comes to connect with others.
Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26. Cashmyer’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news Sunday on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page alongside a black-and-white photo of the late reality star. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants....
Like most long-term relationships, my marriage has needed some extra attention at times. I love my husband dearly, but we also juggle three growing kids and two full-time jobs on a daily basis. Sometimes, that means that our time together gets delayed or at the bottom of the never-ending priority list.
Jordan Cashmyer's mysterious death came just four months after her fiancé and baby daddy's sudden passing. Michael Schaffer died months before. The 16 & Pregnant star's family confirmed her death over the weekend. Article continues below advertisement. Jordan's cause of death has not been determined. She was only 26...
“I guess you are overreacting, dear.” “You might need help.” “You’re being insecure.” Do you often hear such phrases that make you introspect and get anxious? If yes, then you could be a victim of gaslighting. Gaslighting is psychological abuse that could make you...
How many people wish the initial rush of “being in love” could last? While some may dismiss these feelings as infatuation or human evolution’s way of baiting people to procreate and continue its existence, others suggest the first stages of love might be the truest expression of love. For instance, Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief and The Honeymoon Effect, maintains that the initial feelings of falling in love yank people from their self-obsessive autopilot-driven thoughts and behaviors and plop them into the beautiful, magic moment.
Breakups happen gradually, not suddenly. Emotional detachment is a key mechanism for reducing interdependence. Breakups are more likely when people feel like their partners are less responsive to good news or self-disclosures. Rather than just verbal clues, nonverbal clues are especially noticeable signs of a deteriorating relationship. When a friend...
10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of YouImage from Canva. People don’t stop talking about “red flags” in relationships, but exactly what does that term mean exactly? Are all red flags the same to everyone? And are they a reason to walk away, or does it ever sound right to handle the red flag and mend the relationship? This short article will respond to those concerns and describe several of the most common red flags in relationships to understand.
Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
Isn't it true that relationships are what keeps the world turning? I mean, the richest experiences we can have here on this planet are those that are derived from pleasant, healthy, and meaningful relationships.
An Indonesian student has become an overnight millionaire after selling thousands of selfies as NFTs for more than $1million. Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, 22, who studies computer science at a university in the central city of Semarang, earned his newfound fortune after taking pictures of himself every single day for around five years.
Comments / 0