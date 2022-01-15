ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Police Searching for Man in Black Face Mask Who Robbed Mission Valley Credit Union Office

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJZUK_0dmFiDrc00
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A thief dressed in black robbed a Mission Valley credit union office Friday.

The thin-framed man, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, handed a demand note to a teller at the San Diego County Credit Union branch office in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money, he walked out of the office and fled north. He was described as a slim, roughly 5-foot-11-inch white man in a black face mask, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Patrol personnel searched the area but were unable to locate the thief, O’Brien said.

Comments / 2

Related
Times of San Diego

Poway Man Charged with Attack at Clinic When Asked to Wear Mask in Orange County

A Poway man was charged Tuesday with an attack on healthcare workers at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Orange County after they asked him to don a mask. Thomas Apollo, 44, was told to leave Families Together clinic in Tustin just before 10 a.m. Dec. 30 when he refused to wear a mask, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and police. He allegedly called the clinic workers “murderers” and cursed at them as they told him to don a mask or go outside, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Ejected Patron Dies During Fight with Guards at South Bay Casino

The death of a trespasser during a fight with security guards at a Chula Vista casino was under investigation Tuesday. The man, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, got into a struggle with security workers who forcibly removed him from Seven Mile Casino on Bay Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
O'brien, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Consulate of Mexico Seeks Investigation into Custody Death

The Mexican government has requested an “expedite(d), impartial and thorough” investigation into the in-custody death of an alleged illegal border crosser who was arrested by federal officers near the Otay Port of Entry, officials said Wednesday. The death of the 38-year-old Mexican national was reported shortly before 3:30...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mission Valley#Sdpd
Times of San Diego

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction in South Bay Road Rage Stabbing

An appeals court panel Tuesday upheld the murder conviction of a motorist who stabbed another driver seven times on a South Bay street following a road rage dispute. Rickey Vernon Smith was convicted by a Chula Vista jury and sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison for the Nov. 27, 2018, slaying of 36-year- old Horace Williams Jr., a father of five. The jury found Smith not guilty of first-degree murder, but convicted him of second-degree murder, plus an allegation of using a knife in the killing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Man Who Opened Fire on Hillcrest Restaurant Sentenced to 49 Years in Prison

A man who opened fire into a Hillcrest restaurant with an assault rifle, but missed about a dozen people inside the eatery, was sentenced Friday to 49 years in state prison. Stefano Markell Parker, 32, pleaded guilty last year to five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the Feb. 12, 2019, shooting at The Asian Bistro on University Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy