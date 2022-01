Peter Salgo, MD: Is there any evidence to suggest that there’s a safety and efficacy difference amongst the booster shots across various manufacturers, Donald?. Donald Alcendor, PhD: I would think not. Not in any serious way. Meaning, in terms of protection, if we think what a vaccine should do, I talked about this before: prevent severe disease, prevent hospitalizations, and prevent death in people that receive it. Between those 3 vaccines there’s no difference.

