Did you know that Michigan has a cemetery that's just for dogs that have served their country?. There's no real way to talk about this in an uplifting manner but, when it comes to war loss of life seems inevitable. That, unfortunately, includes the four-legged service members too. While it's not uplifting, it's certainly heartwarming to see that a previously overgrown piece of land has now been transformed to remember the dogs that have lost their lives serving their country.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO