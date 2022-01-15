10 Colorful, Functional Yoga Mats You Can Buy For $30 (or Less!)

We all know the struggle of having your mask fog up if you're in glasses or sunglasses. It's annoying and makes the experience less than enjoyable. But we're here to help! We find it's important to have a snug fit, and the placement of the glasses is important. Some people, like this editor, swear by placing their glasses on top of their mask, while others maintain that the only way to do it is to keep the glasses close to your face and wear your mask slightly lower on your nose. Whatever way you prefer, the fit is critical, which is why we like these six protective masks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO