The Cleveland Cavaliers went head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in a battle of the two, at least record wise, of the best teams in the East. And, with the win, the Cavs further established themselves as one of the most impressive teams in the Eastern Conference. In a 114-107 win, Cleveland went toe-to-toe with Brooklyn (who were without Kevin Durant), taking seemingly every punch possible on the way to the win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO