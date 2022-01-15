ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Navient Plans to Cancel Some Student Borrowers' Loan Debt. Who Qualifies?

NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union Review: Easy, Affordable Banking Options for All Ages

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union specializes in serving the unbanked portions of the population, as well as those with poor credit or no credit history. But its offerings, which include low-fee and no-fee checking, accounts for children, teens and young adults and a variety of savings vehicles, are designed for anyone looking for easy, convenient, low-cost banking.
CREDITS & LOANS
WNEM

Navient student loan borrowers in Michigan to benefit from settlement

Michigan students with a Navient loan are now eligible for relief as part of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement. Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement was reached to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan practices and abuses. Nessel is one of 39 attorneys general who took part in the settlement.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDTN

Navient settlement: Are your loans canceled?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Ohio borrowers may find their student loans canceled as the result of a settlement with Navient. According to a release by Attorney General Dave Yost, Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers had engaged in predatory loan practices. The practices included lending to students attending for-profit schools and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pierce
Arab American News

Michigan among 38 states settling student loan debt with Navient

LANSING — Navient, a large student loan provider, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices for $1.85 billion, resulting in debt cancellations and restitution. The announcement came from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who said the settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution. “Navient...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Loan Agreement#Student Borrowers
kpic

Navient settlement means restitution, debt cancelation for Oregon borrowers

Thousands of Oregonians will see financial restitution as Navient, one of the nation's largest student loan servicers, settled allegations of "widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses" for $1.85 billion Thursday, according to the office of the Oregon Attorney General. The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Fox 32 Chicago

Is there a statute of limitations on student loan debt?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’ve defaulted on student loans, it’s...
EDUCATION
Fatherly

34 Percent of Parents With Student Loans Don’t Think They’ll Be Able to Pay Them Off

It’s no secret that college tuition is unaffordable for most Americans — and at some universities, that it’s costing borrowers — and their parents — not only money and entering debt for the rest of their lives but also pushing off other markers of a normal life like home-ownership or even retirement. That’s right: the student debt crisis doesn’t just affect students themselves. In many cases, it affects parents, who took out Parent PLUS loans (federal loans that parents take out for their child’s college tuition) in order to help their kids get ahead. And just as their kids are likely struggling to pay off trillions in student debt, parents are, too. In fact, in order to pay off the loans they took out as an investment in their kid’s education, a growing number of parents are borrowing from their retirement funds.
EDUCATION
moneytalksnews.com

Still Owe on a Student Loan? 5 Things You Need to Know for 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. The last year has been quite a season of change in the student loan industry, including the fourth extension to freeze student loan payments. Both servicers and borrowers alike experienced its effects in 2021, ranging from FAFSA application changes to...
COLLEGES
CNBC

Here are the federal student loan changes you should know in 2022

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. It's 2022, and those with federal student loans can start the new year with a sigh of relief: The U.S. Department of Education instituted a few changes that could help borrowers financially throughout the year. First, the Education...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy