Seattle, WA

Seattle climbs ranks of VC markets after posting massive numbers for 2021

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Venture capital activity continued its stunning run in 2021, both locally and nationally. According to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor...

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle marketing startup Evocalize raises $12M

Seattle-based marketing startup Evocalize has raised a $12 million Series A round. Move Inc., which operates the real estate marketplace Realtor.com, led the round, which was announced Tuesday. Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures also participated. Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group has also invested in Evocalize, according to the startup.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Here's why New Zealand startup Celo Health chose Seattle over the Bay Area for its US headquarters

Messaging startup Celo Health, which is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, ended up opening its U.S. headquarters in Seattle thanks to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, or NZTE, the country's agency to help businesses grow internationally. Jack Clough, Celo Health's chief growth officer and the lead for the U.S. headquarters,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

OfferUp hires former Google, Amazon vet as CTO

Bellevue-based digital marketplace OfferUp has named Melissa Binde as the company's chief technology officer. Binde joins OfferUp from the San Francisco-based data platform Splunk, where she spent over two years and was vice president of cloud engineering, according to her LinkedIn profile. OfferUp said in a release she will lead the marketplace's engineering and data science divisions, as well as investments to improve user experience.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Puget Sound Business Journal

Kent developer files plan for Foss Waterway industrial site

Davis Property & Investments is also transforming the old News Tribune building into an industrial warehouse. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries. 2022 Outstanding LGBTQ Business Leaders. Nominate an outstanding LGBTQ business leader, ally or advocate...
KENT, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Providence spinout DexCare raises $50M Series B round

Seattle-based health care tech startup DexCare, which spun out of Providence in March, has raised a $50 million Series B round. The funding, announced Thursday, follows DexCare's $21 million Series A round the company raised when it spun out of Providence. According to DexCare, the company will use the funds to develop its product and recruit employees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Puget Sound Business Journal

A unicorn is born in Bellevue after recruiting startup SeekOut raises $115M

Bellevue-based recruiting startup SeekOut has raised a $115 million Series C round, putting its value at over $1.2 billion. The funding round, announced Wednesday, comes during a time of rapid growth for SeekOut. According to SeekOut co-founder and CEO Anoop Gupta, the company now has about 120 employees and plans to hit 250 to 300 in a year. The company had around 50 employees at the time of its $65 million Series B round in March.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fintech Partnership between FNWB and Splash Financial

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) announced a new fintech partnership with Splash Financial, a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products. Through its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, FNWB will work collaboratively with Splash to develop and deploy consumer loan products and solutions throughout the country. “Our strategic partnership brings together the best of fintech and community banking,” shared Matt Deines, CEO of FNWB and First Fed. “We are excited to partner with such an innovative company to meet the needs of customers across the United States.” “As a leading digital lending platform, we leverage technology to make it easy for borrowers to shop and compare financial products. So we are excited to partner with First Fed and expand our lending opportunities to meet a more diverse range of customers and their needs.” stated Steve Muszynski, Founder and CEO of Splash Financial. Splash Financial is a national leader in refinancing student loans, helping consumers save money on educational financing and personal loans. Splash raised $44M in Series B in June 2021, bringing its total funding to $60.9M. First Fed received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. Also, the community bank was recognized as a “middle market fast 50” and “best workplace” by Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed will be celebrating its centennial in 2023 in Port Angeles, Washington. About FNWB First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a bank holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a fully array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin, a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. FNWB was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. About Splash Financial Splash is a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products from a Splash-powered network of lenders. By bringing credit unions and banks of all sizes into one shopping experience, and utilizing our proprietary automated underwriting platform, Splash can help people save thousands of dollars in interest payments.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

