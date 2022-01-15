ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Spirit Day: Cherry Lemonade Vodka Slushies with Digital Producer Hannah

MyStateline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah is back tonight and we’re making Cherry Lemonade...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Vodka#Cherry#Distillery#Spirit Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Digital
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Lemonade Lady Turned Into!

Before this refreshing little kid was rising quickly into fame with her gemmed lifestyle and budding loves, she was just another thirsty girl making money by starting her own lemonade stand in New York City. This business-savvy sweetie is a multi-talented star known for her reach across a variety of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kingsport Times-News

Sausage cake: my "lemonade" from a bounty of pork

We all know the saying about what to do when life gives you lemons. But what to do when reckless online grocery shopping gives you seven pounds of pork sausage?. Make sausage cake, of course. Mom and I have been using Food City’s online ordering and GoKart curbside pickup for...
RECIPES
wflx.com

Absolut Vodka creates gift registry for singles this Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day has grown in popularity since it was introduced in a “Parks and Recreation” episode in 2010. This year, Absolut Vodka is adding a gift registry to the festivities for singles. The vodka brand says singles spend so much money on friends reaching life's traditional milestones....
DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Unimpressed With This Chick-Fil-A Lemonade Reveal

Lately, TikTok has been full of fast food employees revealing company secrets when it comes to how certain menu items are prepared. Take one video, for instance, that depicted how McDonald's employees poured Coca-Cola, or another that "exposed" how Wendy's chili is actually made. Reactions to these videos have been mixed, with some commenters erring on the side of the consumer and feeling inquisitive about the quality of their food, while others defended employees, stating they were only following company policies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
skiddle.com

Strawberry Lemonade + Plus Special Guests

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Strawberry Lemonade take to the stage with other amazing up and coming talent. Customer reviews of Strawberry Lemonade + Plus Special Guests. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login to prefill your details:. Email:
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Lunar-Loving Ukrainian Vodkas

World-renowned Ukrainian vodka maker Nemiroff has launched a brand new limited-edition vodka that is designed to offer a satisfying drinking experience whilst also paying homage to space exploration, particularly ventures that have helped to better our understanding of the moon. Launched as part of a campaign to celebrate the launch...
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Sunkist Berry Lemonade

If the winter doldrums have you down, drink some summer. This new soda from Sunkist, with its effervescent fizz and bright lemon and berry flavors, tastes perfect for a summer picnic. It’s loaded with high fructose corn syrup, though, so make this a special-occasion drink. You know, like when you need a winter pick-me-up.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Hanson of Sonoma Pink Grapefruit Vodka

Hanson of Sonoma’s latest vodka flavor is a natural (and seasonal) one — grapefruit, made much like its other spirits, starting with a distillate of organic grapes and infusing it with real, organic, hand-peeled grapefruit. (It’s no joke: You can see the pulp floating in the bottle here.)
SONOMA, CA
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Roy Choi’s New ‘Broken Bread’ Series Rethinks the Restaurant Industry and How It Works

Chef Roy Choi isn’t a man who minces words, so he starts the second season of his Broken Bread television series by sharing a hard and essential truth: “The restaurant industry has always been a house of cards. The pandemic knocked them down.” Broken Bread, which premieres on Tastemade and Southern California PBS station KCET on January 25, is about the intersection of food, culture, social justice and activism. So Choi, who tells Robb Report that he’s on “sabbatical” from opening new restaurants, uses the six-episode second season to explore the future of restaurants and why it’s crucial to support undocumented...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy