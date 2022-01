PARIS, Ill. — Gracie Stallings tied her career-high with 15 points, and the Lawrenceville girls posted a second-quarter shutout in their 48-19 basketball romp in the Little Illini Conference tournament Monday. It was quite a turnaround for the Lady Indians (4-15), who were popped by Marshall 72-9 in the...

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO