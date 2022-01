Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies are expected to get body cameras this spring, nearly a year after the county set aside money for the equipment. The body cameras, to be worn by road patrol deputies at this time, have been ordered and are expected to be delivered by the end of March, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said recently.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO