New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO